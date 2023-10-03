SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 24 – NEW YORK GIANTS 3…

The roof has caved in on the New York Giants 2023 season. With 11 days to prepare, in an utterly despicable display, the Giants were out-played and out-coached by an injury-depleted Seattle Seahawks team that did not play particularly well themselves. The game was not as close as the 24-3 final score. The Giants are now 1-3.

While the special teams unit played like canine excrement with a muffed punt and multiple penalties, the primary culprit on the night was a completely dysfunctional offense that handed the Seahawks two touchdowns. Not to be outdone, the defense also allowed a killer 75-yard drive late in the first half to the back-up quarterback, Drew Lock.

How bad was the New York offense?

3 points

11 sacks

3 turnovers

The Giants’ 12 offensive possessions resulted in:

Two turnovers on downs.

A fumble by quarterback Daniel Jones that was recovered at the Giants 7-yard line (Seattle scored two plays later).

Two interceptions, including a pick-6 that was returned 97 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Five punts.

One field goal (from 55 yards out).

Final possession with back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor just trying to end the game.

The offensive line could not function. Head Coach Brian Daboll was spotted on the sidelines visibly frustrated with Jones. The team was simply not competitive for the third time in four games this season.

Jones was 27-of-34 for 203 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and one fumble. He was the team’s leading rusher with 10 rushes for 66 yards. He was sacked 10 times (Taylor was sacked once). Running back Matt Breida only gained 30 yards on 14 carries. The leading receivers were Breida with five catches for 48 yards and wideout Wan’Dale Robinson with five catches for 40 yards.

The defense only allowed 13 first downs, but it did give up 121 yards rushing. Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke had 10 tackles, including two tackles for a loss. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had both of New York’s sacks. Once again, for the fourth game, the Giants did not create a turnover.

INACTIVES AND INJURY REPORT…

Inactive for the game were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), DL Jordon Riley, S Bobby McCain, and S Gervarrius Owens.

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and TE Daniel Bellinger (knee) departed the game in the first half and did not return. OL Shane Lemieux (abductor) was injured in the second half and did not return.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media by conference call on Tuesday.