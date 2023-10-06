Three Giants Offensive Linemen Out Against Dolphins

OCTOBER 6, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and OL Shane Lemieux (groin) did not practice on Friday. All three have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (knee), RT Evan Neal (hand/ankle), OG Marcus McKethan (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and ILB Micah McFadden (ankle) were limited in practice. Barkley, Bellinger, and McFadden are “questionable” for the game. The other five players are expected to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

