14 Giants on the Injury Report; Daniel Jones Misses Practice

OCTOBER 11, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The following eight players did not practice on Wednesday:

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

(neck) WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

(knee) TE Darren Waller (groin)

(groin) LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

(hamstring) OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

(shoulder) OT Matt Peart (shoulder)

(shoulder) ILB Micah McFadden (ankle)

(ankle) OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

In addition, the following six players were limited in practice:

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

(ankle) RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)

(ankle) OG Marcus McKethan (knee)

(knee) OL Shane Lemieux (groin)

(groin) CB Deonte Banks (ankle)

(ankle) CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle)

“We’re day-to-day with (Daniel Jones),” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “I’d just say let’s let it play out here. Today, he’s not practicing. We’ll see how he is the next day, then the next day after that and then I think we’ll take this all the way to the end of the week… I’m not going to get into the exact details of (the injury), but he is a little bit more sore today so we’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

“Still a little bit sore but feeling better,” said Jones. “Felt better every day since Sunday, so just continuing to listen to the doctors and trainers and trying to get better as quick as possible… the goal is still to play Sunday, that’s certainly my goal and that’s what I’m working on. I’m preparing to play like I always would and taking the advice of the doctors and trainers.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have restored WR Cole Beasley to the Practice Squad from the Practice Squad/Injured List. They have also signed OT Yodny Cajuste to the Practice Squad. To make room for these two, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contracts of WR Cam Sims and CB Amani Oruwariye.

The 27-year old, 6’5”, 310-pound Cajuste was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In four seasons with the Patriots, Cajuste played in 17 games with five starts. In May 2023, he was waived by the Patriots and signed by the New York Jets, who then cut him in August.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday afternoon. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.