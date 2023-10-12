 

Giants Injury Update and Coordinators Address the Media

Oct 122023
 
Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Jones, New York Giants (October 8, 2023)

Wan’Dale Robinson and Daniel Jones – © USA TODAY Sports

OCTOBER 12, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
The following seven players did not practice on Thursday:

  • QB Daniel Jones (neck)
  • RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)
  • LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
  • OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)
  • OT Matt Peart (shoulder)
  • OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)
  • P Jamie Gillan (illness)

In addition, the following ten players were limited in practice:

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)
  • WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
  • TE Darren Waller (groin)
  • OG Marcus McKethan (knee)
  • RT Evan Neal (ankle)
  • OL Shane Lemieux (groin)
  • DL D.J. Davidson (knee)
  • ILB Micah McFadden (ankle)
  • CB Deonte Banks (ankle)
  • CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle)

THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The team practices again on Friday. Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

