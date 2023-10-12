Giants Injury Update and Coordinators Address the Media

OCTOBER 12, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The following seven players did not practice on Thursday:

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

(neck) RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)

(ankle) LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

(hamstring) OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

(shoulder) OT Matt Peart (shoulder)

(shoulder) OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

(ankle) P Jamie Gillan (illness)

In addition, the following ten players were limited in practice:

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

(ankle) WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

(knee) TE Darren Waller (groin)

(groin) OG Marcus McKethan (knee)

(knee) RT Evan Neal (ankle)

(ankle) OL Shane Lemieux (groin)

(groin) DL D.J. Davidson (knee)

(knee) ILB Micah McFadden (ankle)

(ankle) CB Deonte Banks (ankle)

(ankle) CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle)

