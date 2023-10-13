Daniel Jones Ruled Out of Bills Game; 18 Giants on Injury Report

OCTOBER 13, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The following seven players did not practice on Friday (also includes official injury designations for game against the Buffalo Bills):

QB Daniel Jones (neck – out)

(neck – out) LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring – out)

(hamstring – out) RT Evan Neal (ankle – questionable)

(ankle – questionable) OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder – out)

(shoulder – out) OT Matt Peart (shoulder – out)

(shoulder – out) DL D.J. Davidson (knee – questionable)

(knee – questionable) OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle – out)

In addition, the following six players were limited in practice (also includes official injury designations for game against the Buffalo Bills):

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle – questionable)

(ankle – questionable) RB Gary Brightwell (ankle – questionable)

(ankle – questionable) WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee – probable)

(knee – probable) TE Darren Waller (groin – questionable)

(groin – questionable) OL Shane Lemieux (groin – questionable)

(groin – questionable) ILB Micah McFadden (ankle – questionable)

The following five players full practiced (also includes official injury designations for game against the Buffalo Bills):

OG Marcus McKethan (knee – probable)

(knee – probable) CB Deonte Banks (ankle – probable)

(ankle – probable) CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle – probable)

(ankle – probable) CB Adoree’ Jackson (ribs – probable)

(ribs – probable) P Jamie Gillan (illness – probable)

