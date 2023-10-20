Daniel Jones, Evan Neal, and Adoree’ Jackson Questionable

OCTOBER 20, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The following four players did not practice on Friday:

OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring – out against Commanders)

OL Evan Neal (ankle – questionable against Commanders)

OL OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder – out against Commanders)

OL Matt Peart (shoulder – out against Commanders)

The following four players were limited in practice:

QB Daniel Jones (neck – questionable against Commanders)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck – questionable against Commanders)

PK Graham Gano (knee)

The following six players fully practiced:

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

OL Mark Glowinski (quad/ankle)

DL D.J. Davidson (knee)

CB Tre Hawkins (knee)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle/shoulder)

Daniel Jones still has not been cleared for contact according to Head Coach Brian Daboll.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

As expected, the Giants have re-signed TE Lawrence Cager to the team’s Practice Squad. Cager was released from the 53-man roster earlier this week. The Giants have also terminated the Practice Squad contract of WR Cole Beasley, who reportedly requested his release to pursue other opportunities.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.