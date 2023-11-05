Las Vegas Raiders 30 – New York Giants 6; Daniel Jones Hurt

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 30 – NEW YORK GIANTS 6…

The New York Giants were badly defeated 30-6 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Giants fell to 2-7 on the season.

However, the bigger story for the franchise is what is feared to be a season-ending ACL injury to quarterback Daniel Jones’ right knee. Jones was injured on the first play of the 2nd quarter when his knee buckled without contact. An MRI will determine the actual severity of the injury.

The Giants were not performing well in the game before the injury, trailing 7-0. New York went three-and-out on their first drive and turned the ball over on downs on a failed 4th-and-1 at the Las Vegas 34-yard line on their second possession. Meanwhile, the Raiders easily drove for a touchdown on a 6-play, 67-yard effort on their first possession before going three-and-out on their second possession.

It was on New York’s third drive that began late in the 1st quarter where Jones got hurt. After crossing midfield, Jones moved away from pressure on 2nd-and-17 and had his knee buckle underneath him without contact for what officially become a 10-yard sack. He was replaced by Tommy DeVito, with the team punting one play later.

After the Raiders and Giants exchanged punts, Las Vegas drove 65 yards in eight plays to extend their lead to 14-0 with just over five minutes to go before halftime. The Giants crossed midfield on the ensuing possession after a 26-yard run by halfback Saquon Barkley. On the very next snap, DeVito’s deep pass to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was underthrown, intercepted at the goal line, and returned 40 yards. It took the Raiders just four plays to travel 60 yards and go up 21-0.

The situation got worse when DeVito’s very next pass went off the hands of wideout Darius Slayton and was picked off by the Raiders again, setting up Las Vegas on the Giants’ 25-yard line. The Raiders were forced to settle for a 24-yard field goal, but at the break, the game was already over with Las Vegas ahead 24-0.

The Raiders extended their lead on their first possession of the second half, driving 47 yards in 14 plays to set up 46-yard field goal. Raiders 27 – Giants 0. After exchanging three-and-outs, the Giants finally managed to get on the scoreboard with a drive that began with five minutes left in the 3rd quarter. New York gained 84 yards in 11 plays with DeVito throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson early in the 4th quarter. The 2-point conversion attempt failed and the Giants trailed 27-6.

The rest of the 4th quarter was pretty uneventful. The Raiders punted twice more and added another field goal while the Giants turned the football over on downs on three straight possessions. The Raiders took it easy on the Giants at the end, running the ball on 4th-and-4 from the New York 34-yard line.

The final stats were oddly equal. Both teams gained 15 first downs. The Raiders out-gained the Giants in total yards 334 to 227, with rushing yards practically the same (125 for the Raiders and 123 for the Giants). However, the Giants turned the football over twice and allowed eight sacks. The Raiders had no turnovers or allowed sacks.

DeVito finished 15-of-20 for 175 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jones as 4-of-9 for 25 yards. Barkley carried the ball 16 times for 90 yards. New York’s defense only had one hit on the quarterback and only two pass defenses.

GAME VIDEO LOWLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ACTIVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants placed QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) on Injured Reserve. The team also signed TE Lawrence Cager to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad.

The Giants activated (standard elevation) OLB Justin Hollins and PK Randy Bullock from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), OT Joshua Miles, OL Sean Harlow, DL Jordon Riley, S Gervarrius Owens, and PK Cade York.

QB Daniel Jones (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), and RT Evan Neal (ankle) left the game with injuries.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

Head Coach Brian Daboll (Video)

QB Tommy DeVito (Video)

RB Saquon Barkley (Video)

LB Andrew Thomas (Video)

RT Evan Neal (Video)

DL Dexter Lawrence (Video)

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will address the media by conference call on Monday.