DALLAS COWBOYS 49 – NEW YORK GIANTS 17…

The Dallas Cowboys obliterated the New York Giants 49-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday. The Cowboys swept the Giants for the third season in a row and sixth time in the last seven seasons. Dallas outscored New York 89-17 in their two games this year. The Giants are now 2-8.

The game was not as close as the lopsided final score, as the Cowboys led 28-0 at halftime and 42-7 late in the third quarter. The overall final team statistics tell the story:

First downs. Cowboys 32. Giants 16.

Third-down efficiency. Cowboys 6-of-12. Giants 0-of-12.

Total net yards. Cowboys 640. Giants 172.

Average gain per offensive play. Cowboys 8.3. Giants 3.1.

Net yards passing. Cowboys 472. Giants 61.

Time of possession. Cowboys 37:21. Giants 22:39.

At halftime, the Giants only had one first down and 27 yards while the Cowboys had 20 and 368 yards. Dallas also had ten plays of 21 or more yards in the game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 26-of-35 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for another score for a total of five touchdowns on the day. His back-up, Cooper Rush, completed 7-of-9 throws for 68 yards and another score. Both Dallas quarterbacks were picked off once.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito finished the game 14-of-27 for 86 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. No Giants player had more than three catches. Running back Saquon Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards.

Other than the two interceptions, the defense was humiliated, allowing over 600 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns. It was the second-most yards in Cowboys’ history. The team did not sack any Cowboys’ quarterback for the fourth time in two seasons. Two receivers – CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks – combined for 324 receiving yards alone. The Cowboys also rushed for 168 yards.

GAME VIDEO LOWLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ACTIVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants activated OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve. The Giants also activated (standard elevation) TE Tyree Jackson and PK Randy Bullock from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were RB Deon Jackson (concussion), RT Evan Neal (ankle), OG Mark Glowinski (personal matter), CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), DL Jordon Riley, S Gervarrius Owens, and PK Cade York.

LT Andrew Thomas (knee) left the game, but returned. WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion), CB Deonte Banks (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) left the game and did not return.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

Head Coach Brian Daboll (Video)

QB Tommy DeVito (Video)

RB Saquon Barkley (Video)

WR Sterling Shepard (Video)

LT Andrew Thomas (Video)

OG Justin Pugh (Video)

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will address the media by conference call on Monday.