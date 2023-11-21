New York Giants Make Roster Moves

The New York Giants have signed outside linebacker Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year old, 6’4”, 260-pound Whitley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Los Angeles Rams after the 2022 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Rams (2022), Kansas City Chiefs (2022), and Vikings (2022-2023). Whitley has played in one regular season game, this season for the Vikings.

On Monday, the Giants waived running back Deon Jackson and offensive lineman Joshua Miles from the 53-man roster. However, both were re-signed to the Practice Squad on Tuesday. The Giants claimed Jackson off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns and signed Miles to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Atlanta Falcons in October 2023.

On Tuesday, the Giants also terminated the Practice Squad contract of running back Hassan Hall, who was signed earlier this month.