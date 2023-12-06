Dexter Lawrence and Evan Neal Miss Practice Again

DECEMBER 6, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Because the Giants play on Monday night, the team was not required to issue an official injury report on Wednesday. DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and RT Evan Neal (ankle) did not practice.

“I’m hopeful (Lawrence will) be out here on Friday,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “That’s what I’m hoping… (Neal is) rehabbing, he’s in here often with the trainers, doing everything he can do to get back as soon as he can.”

“I don’t know (when I’ll return),” said Neal. “I’m just going to continue to do everything that I can, day-to-day, working with the trainers, work my ass off and whenever that day gets here, that’s when it gets here.”

GIANTS RE-SIGN MATT BARKLEY TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have re-signed quarterback Matt Barkley to the Practice Squad. Barkley was waived from the 53-man roster on Monday.

The players are off on Thursday. The Giants return to practice on Friday afternoon. The team’s coordinators will also address the media on Friday.