New York Giants Coordinators Address Media; Injury Report

DECEMBER 8, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Daniel Bellinger (illness) and RT Evan Neal (ankle) did not practice on Friday.

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring), and ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle) were limited in practice.

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and ILB Carter Coughlin (hip) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices again on Saturday. Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.