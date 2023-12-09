Five New York Giants Questionable for Green Bay Packers Game

DECEMBER 9, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Parris Campbell (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (illness), and RT Evan Neal (ankle) did not practice on Saturday. Campbell and Bellinger are officially “questionable” for Monday’s game against the Green Bay Packers while Neal will miss his fourth game in a row.

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring), and ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle) were limited in practice. All three players are “questionable” for the game.

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and ILB Carter Coughlin (hip) fully practiced. Both are expected to be available for Monday’s game.

There is no media availability to the Giants on Sunday. The Giants host the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.