Wan’Dale Robinson and Deonte Banks Questionable for Rams Game

DECEMBER 29, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced in some capacity on Friday.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (quad), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (back), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee), CB Deonte Banks (shoulder), and P Jamie Gillan (groin/knee) practiced on a limited basis. Cager is officially “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson and Banks are “questionable.” Everyone else is expected to be available to play.

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow), TE Darren Waller (knee), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OG Ben Bredeson (quad), OG Justin Pugh (elbow), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle) fully practiced. All six players are expected to play on Sunday.

The Daily News is reporting that RT Evan Neal, who is on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury that requires surgery, actually broke his left ankle.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

COREY WEBSTER RETIRES A GIANT…

Former New York Giants cornerback Corey Webster, who played for the team from 2005 to 2013, officially retired as New York Giant on Friday. The video of his retirement press conference is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The Giants host the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.