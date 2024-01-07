NEW YORK GIANTS 27 – PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 10…

The New York Giants upset the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in the team’s final game of the 2023 NFL season. The Giants finished with a 6-11 record. The Giants will also hold the 6th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Emblematic of the final score, the Giants out-gained the Eagles in first downs (22 to 19), total net yards (415 to 299), net yards passing (306 to 166), and time of possession (32:57 to 27:03). The Eagles did out-rush the Giants (133 to 109). The Giants won the turnover battle (4 to 1).

The Giants and Eagles exchanged punts to start the game. New York then put together a 9-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a 24-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson jump-started this possession with a 33-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The Eagles threatened on their second drive as well, gaining 57 yards. However, on 2nd-and-9 from the New York 27-yard line, cornerback Nick McCloud forced a fumble after a 9-yard catch. Linebacker Micah McFadden recovered and advanced the ball back to the 27. The Giants’ offense went three-and-out. The Eagles gained 34 yards but turned the football over on downs after quarterback Jalen Hurt’s pass on 4th-and-3 from their own 48-yard line fell incomplete.

New York’s fourth offensive possession began with a 3rd-and-1 conversion. Five plays later, on 3rd-and-11, Taylor found Robinson for a 26-yard gain down to the 2-yard line. Running back Saquon Barkley scored on the next snap and the Giants were up 10-0.

The Eagles went three-and-out, highlighted by a 14-yard sack by safety Dane Belton on 3rd-and-6. It took the Giants just six plays to score, with big passing plays to tight end Darren Waller for 23 yards and Robinson for 19 yards. Barkley scored his second rushing touchdown as the Giants were now up 17-0.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke sacked Hurts for a 12-yard loss and the Eagles went three-and-out again. New York then scored their third offensive touchdown in a row, highlighted by a 46-yard pass to Barkley on 3rd-and-2. Taylor then found wide receiver Darius Slayton for the 19-yard score.

The last 1:47 of the first half was eventful. On 3rd-and-8, Hurt’s deep pass was intercepted near the sideline by safety Xavier McKinney, who did a marvelous job of keeping his feet inbounds. The Giants went three-and-out. The Eagles pulled Hurts out of the game for Marcus Mariota, but his first pass was also intercepted by McKinney, setting up the Giants at the Philadelphia 12-yard line. Unfortunately, Taylor was intercepted on the next play when his pass was deflected by cornerback James Bradberry.

At the half, the Giants led 24-0.

The third quarter began with the Eagles gaining 33 yards before punting. In turn, the Giants netted 38 yards before also punting. Philadelphia finally got on the scoreboard after a 13-play, 66-yard drive ended with a 36-yard field goal. The Giants gained 21 yards and punted early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles tightened the game to 27-10 with an 8-play, 81-yard drive that resulted in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to wide receiver Quez Watkins. However, the Giants responded with a 12-play, 72-yard drive that not only added a 21-yard field goal, but it took over six and a half minutes off of the clock.

With three and a half minutes left to play, linebacker Jihad Ward sacked Mariota, causing a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Azeez Ojulari at the Philadelpha 28-yard line. The Giants could not advance the ball and Crosby missed a 45-yard field goal at the 2-minute warning. The game ended at midfield with a 6-yard sack by Ojulari.

Taylor finished the game 23-of-32 for 297 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed for 38 yards on eight carries. His leading targets were Robinson (5 catches for 85 yards), Slayton (5 catches for 62 yards), and Waller (5 catches for 45 yards). Barkley was held to 46 rushing yards on 18 carries, but he did score twice and caught two passes for 51 yards.

Defensively, the Giants picked off two passes (both by McKinney) and recovered two fumbles. The Giants also generated five sacks, two by Ojulari and one each by Okereke, Belton, and Ward.

GAME VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, placed S Jason Pinnock (foot) on Injured Reserve and signed QB Jacob Eason and TE Tyree Jackson to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. The Giants also activated (standard elevation) OT Yodny Cajuste and PK Mason Crosby from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were OC John Michael Schmitz (shin), CB Deonte Banks (shoulder), QB Jacob Eason, WR Parris Campbell, TE Tyree Jackson, DT Timmy Horne, and OLB Benton Whitley.

WR Jalin Hyatt (hamstring) left the game in the first half and did not return. CB Nick McCloud (back) left in the second half. QB Tyrod Taylor (thumb) and TE Darren Waller (burner) were injured in the first half but returned to the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media on Monday morning.