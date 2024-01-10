Giants and Wink Martindale Agree to Split; Titans Interested in Mike Kafka

GIANTS AND MARTINDALE AGREE TO SPLIT…

The drama between the New York Giants and Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale lasted about 48 hours. The team tersely announced Wednesday afternoon:

The Giants and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale have mutually agreed to part ways.

So ends the standoff. According to ESPN, the Giants will keep the $3 million that Martindale was owed in 2024 on his contract while Martindale faces no restrictions on where he may be hired next.

As previously reported, the genesis of this break-up all started in late November when FOX Sports‘ Jay Glazer had reported there was tension between Martindale and Head Coach Brian Daboll and that Martindale was unlikely to remain with the Giants in 2024. Both Daboll and Martindale denied these reports, and on Monday morning Daboll said he “expected” Martindale to return. That changed a few hours later when reports surfaced that Martindale had resigned from the team. Soon after that, however, came word that the separation was not official yet.

The speculation is that Martindale’s camp leaked the story to Glazer in November and that Martindale wanted the Giants to fire him so he could retain the salary due him as well as pick his next destination. At the same time, the Giants wanted him to resign so they did not have to pay him as well as have some say over his next coaching destination, keeping him out of the NFC East.

The Giants may have fired Martindale’s close associates, brothers Drew (outside linebackers coach) and Kevin Wilkins (defensive assistant) in order to prompt Martindale to quit. The New York Post is reporting that when Martindale was informed of the firings by Daboll, he screamed expletives at Daboll and stormed out of his office, leaving the building and returning to his home in Florida.

In Martindale’s final season with the Giants, the defense finished and 27th in yards allowed, 19th in passing yards allowed, 29th in rushing yards allowed, 26th in points allowed, and tied for first in turnovers generated.

TENNESSEE TITANS INTERESTED IN MIKE KAFKA…

According to media reports, the Tennessee Titans are interested in interviewing New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coaching vacancy. The 36-year old Kafka joined the Giants last year after servicing as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also drew interest for head coaching vacancies last offseason with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.

JAMIE GILLAN NAMED “NFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has been named “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” for his performance in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In that game, Gillan punted five times, averaging 46.5 gross yards and 44.0 net yards. Four of his punts were downed or fair caught inside the 20-yard line.