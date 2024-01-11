GIANTS HIRE OFFENSIVE LINE COACH CARMEN BRICILLO…

The New York Giants have hired Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo for their offensive line coach vacancy. The Giants fired Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson on Monday.

The 47-year old Bricillo has served as offensive line coach for the Patriots (2021) and Raiders (2022-2023). He was also a coaching assistant (2019) and co-offensive line coach (2020) with the Patriots.

Bricillo’s full coaching resume is available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.

GIANTS DENIED INTERVIEWS WITH TWO COACHES…

The Giants requested to interview Atlanta Falcons Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford and Los Angeles Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken. However, both teams denied the Giants’ requests despite both teams currently not having head coaches. The Giants fired Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson and Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey on Monday.

GIANTS RE-SIGN TOMON FOX…

The Giants have re-signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox, who spent the season on the team’s Practice Squad, to a reserve/future contract. Fox was elevated to the active roster for the last game of the season, being credited with one tackle. The Giants signed Fox as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the 53-man roster and played in 16 regular-season games, starting in the regular-season finale. Fox finished his rookie season with 24 tackles, three tackles for losses, and one sack.