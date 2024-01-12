Giants Interview Defensive Coordinators, Special Teams Blocked

GIANTS INTERVIEW SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATORS…

According to media reports, the New York Giants have interviewed Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator vacancy. The Giants will also reportedly interview Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen for the same position.

The 41-year old Wilson was with his first season with the Ravens in 2023. Before that, he was the defensive backs coach with the Rams (2015-2016), Jets (2017-2020), and Eagles (2021-2022).

The 37-year Bowen has been with the Titans for six seasons, first coaching outside linebackers (2018-2020) and then becoming the team’s defensive coordinator (2021-2023). He was a defensive assistant for the Texans in 2016-2017.

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATORS INTERVIEWS BLOCKED…

The New York Giants have now had requests to interview three special teams coordinators blocked, including Ryan Ficken (Los Angeles Chargers), Marquice Williams (Atlanta Falcons), and Chris Tabor (Carolina Panthers).

DEXTER LAWRENCE NAMED ALL-PRO…

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence has been named second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press. This is the second year in a row Lawrence has been so recognized. He finished the 2023 season with 53 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, and two pass defenses.