Titans Interview Mike Kafka: Giants Interview RB Coaches

TENNESSEE TITANS INTERVIEW MIKE KAFKA…

The Tennessee Titans interviewed New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coaching vacancy on Friday, January 12. The 36-year old Kafka joined the Giants last year after servicing as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also drew interest for head coaching vacancies last offseason with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.

GIANTS INTERVIEW RUNNING BACKS COACHES…

The New York Giants interviewed New Orleans Saints Running Back Coach Joel Thomas on Saturday, January 13 for the same position with the team. The Saints gave the Giants permission to interview the 49-year old Thomas, who has coached in New Orleans for the past nine seasons as the running backs coach.

The Giants have also been granted permission by the Tennessee Titans to interview Tight Ends Coach Tony Dews for the running back coach position. While the 50-year old Dews coached tight ends in 2023, he was Tennessee’s running backs coach from 2018 to 2022.