Brandon Brown Remains with Giants; Panthers Deny Another Interview Request

BRANDON BROWN REMAINS WITH GIANTS…

Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown will remain with the New York Giants for at least another season. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Carolina Panthers both interviewed Brown twice for their vacant general manager positions. However, the Panthers promoted Assistant General Manger Dan Morgan and the Chargers hired Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as their respective new general managers.

PANTHERS DENY ANOTHER INTERVIEW REQUEST…

The Carolina Panthers have denied the Giants from interviewing another one of their coaches. Earlier this month, the Panthers refused to allow the Giants to interview Special Teams Coordinator and Chris Tabor. The Giants interviewed a number of other candidates instead and hired Jets Special Teams Assistant Michael Ghobrial as the team’s new special teams coordinator.

The Athletic is now reporting that the Panthers have also blocked the Giants from interviewing Ejiro Evero for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position. The 43-year old Evero served as Carolina’s defensive coordinator in 2023 and the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2022.

As previously reported, the other publicly-known defensive coordinator candidates the Giants have expressed interest in include: