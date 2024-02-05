GIANTS INTERVIEW ANOTHER DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CANDIDATE…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants interviewed Minnesota Vikings Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator vacancy last week at the Senior Bowl. In recent years, the 45-year old Jones has also served as Miami Dolphins assistant defensive backs coach (2016-2017), Cincinnati Bengals cornerbacks coach (2018-2019), Vikings defensive backs coach (2020, 2022), and LSU’s defensive coordinator (2021).

As previously reported, the other publicly-known defensive coordinator candidates the Giants have expressed interest in include:

Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen

Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero (interview request denied)

(interview request denied) Buffalo Bills Linebackers Coach Bobby Babich (promoted by Bills to defensive coordinator)

(promoted by Bills to defensive coordinator) Miami Dolphins Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile

Kansas City Chiefs Linebackers Coach Brendan Daly

Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson (hired by Tennessee Titans as defensive coordinator)

(hired by Tennessee Titans as defensive coordinator) New York Giants Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson

GIANTS BLOCK SEAHAWKS FROM PURSUING MIKE KAFKA…

As previously reported, New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks (twice) for their respective head coaching vacancies. When the Panthers hired Cincinnati Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan and the Seahawks hired Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, it was assumed that was the end of other teams being interested in Kafka this offseason. However, Seattle requested a third interview with Kafka, this time to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy, which would have been a lateral move rather than a promotion. The Giants turned down this request.

The 36-year old Kafka joined the Giants in 2022 after servicing as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also drew interest for head coaching vacancies last offseason with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.