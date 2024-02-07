Five Changes to New York Giants Coaching Staff

The New York Giants made the following coaching changes on Wednesday:

Mike Kafka will remain the offensive coordinator, but he has been promoted to assistant head coach.

will remain the offensive coordinator, but he has been promoted to assistant head coach. Shea Tierney will remain the quarterbacks coach, but he has been promoted to offensive passing game coordinator.

will remain the quarterbacks coach, but he has been promoted to offensive passing game coordinator. Jerome Henderson will remain the defensive backs coach, but he has been promoted to defensive passing game coordinator.

will remain the defensive backs coach, but he has been promoted to defensive passing game coordinator. The team hired Charlie Bullen as its new outside linebacker coach.

as its new outside linebacker coach. The team hired Zak Kuhr as a new defensive assistant coach.

The 36-year old Kafka was hired by Head Coach Brian Daboll in 2022 as the team’s offensive coordinator. He had previously served as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 37-year old Tierney was hired by Daboll in 2022 as quarterbacks coach. He had previously served as assistant quarterbacks coach with the Buffalo Bills.

The 54-year old Henderson was hired as defensive backs coach by Head Coach Joe Judge in 2020. He was retained by Daboll in 2022. From 2016-2019, Henderson served as defensive passing game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

The 39-year old Bullen was the outside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator for the University of Illinois in 2023. Before that, he spent 11 years in the NFL, first with the Miami Dolphins as a defensive assistant (2012), assistant defensive line coach (2013-2015), and assistant linebackers coach (2016-2018), then with the Arizona Cardinals as assistant linebackers coach (2019) and outside linebackers coach (2020-2022).

Kuhr spent the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, first as a defensive quality control coach (2020) and then an inside linebackers assistant (2021-2023).

Bios on the entire coaching staff are available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.