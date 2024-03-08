Report: New York Giants Meet with Russell Wilson

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants had “an exploratory meeting” with quarterback Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos have informed Wilson that they will be releasing him on March 13th, the start of the new League year, and have given him permission to talk to other teams. Wilson will also meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will likely draw interest from other teams as well.

The 35-year old Wilson was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. After 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March 2022. In his 12 seasons, Wilson is 115-72-1 as a starter, winning a Super Bowl during the 2013 season. He is also a 9-time Pro Bowler (2012–2015, 2017–2021). In his career, Wilson has thrown for 43,653 yards, 334 touchdowns, and 106 interceptions for a 100.0 quarterback rating. He’s also rushed for 5,307 yards and 29 touchdowns.