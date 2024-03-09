New York Giants Meeting with Darious Williams

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants will meet with free agent cornerback Darious Williams on Sunday. Williams was released on March 5th by the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to create salary cap space.

The 5’9”, 187-pound Williams, who turns 31 on March 15, was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Ravens (2018), Los Angeles Rams (2018-2021), and Jaguars (2022-2023).

In his six NFL seasons, Williams has played in 80 regular-season games with 55 starts, accruing 236 tackles, 62 pass defenses, 10 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. In 2023 for Jacksonville, Williams started all 17 games and finished the season with 53 tackles, 19 pass defenses, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

While Williams has experience playing both outside corner and in the slot, he has performed better outside.