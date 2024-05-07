New York Giants Claim Nathan Rourke Off of Waivers

The New York Giants have claimed quarterback Nathan Rourke off of waivers from the New England Patriots.

A Canadian by birth, the 25-year old, 6’1”, 210-pound Rourke played for the BC Lions in 2021 and 2022. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him in January 2023. Rourke spent time both on the Practice Squad and 53-man roster of the Jaguars in 2023. The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Jaguars in December. He has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.

In 2022 for the BC Lions, in 10 games, Rourke completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed the ball 39 times 304 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ironically, Rourke tried out for the Giants in 2021 as a wide receiver at their rookie mini-camp. He also worked out for the team again late in the 2022 season.