Reports: Giants Hiring Chris Snee as Scout

According to multiple media reports, the New York Giants will be hiring Chris Snee as a scout. The 42-year old Snee was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Giants. He played 10 seasons with the Giants, retiring after the 2013 campaign, starting all 141 regular-season and 11 post-season games he played in. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Snee also earned All-Pro honors three times and Pro Bowl honors four times. He was added to the New York Giants “Ring of Honor” in 2015.

Snee is the son-in-law of former New York Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin, who hired Snee as a scout for the Jaguars in 2017. Snee also served as an offensive line coaching assistant for the Jaguars. He was with Jacksonville for three years. In 2022, Snee was hired by his former alma mater at Boston College as a scouting and personnel analyst.

The New York Post and The Bergen Record are reporting that General Manager Joe Schoen and Snee discussed adding Snee as an offensive line scout in 2022, Schoen’s first year with the team, but the timing was not right given the time and workload commitments the position would entail. According to The Record, Snee’s specific job description with the Giants needs to be defined, but it is believed he will scout offensive line prospects.