JULY 27, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held second first full-team summer training camp practice on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT – GIANTS CONFIRM SAM BEAL DONE FOR THE SEASON…

Not practicing on Friday were defensive tackle Damon Harrison (“being eased into camp”), defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list), cornerback Sam Beal (shoulder), and tight end Garrett Dickerson (hamstring).

“We knew about the shoulder, there was no mystery there,” said General Manager Dave Gettleman. “We knew about the shoulder, it’s like drafting anybody that’s got an injury, we knew about the shoulder. We had MRI’s that Arizona had taken, he comes here, re-injures it, does what he does, and you know, it is what it is. Best case scenario, he’s on the field and we’re not talking about this. Really and truly, we felt we’re getting next year’s third round pick this year. So now with the shoulder, we get it fixed – it’s about a five month procedure – and he’s ready to go in the spring. So, it is what it is. Anybody can get hurt…Yeah, he’s got to have surgery.”

“We had a plan for (Harrison) coming in, so we’re going to stick with that and I think you’ll see him out there this weekend,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I think this is typical of how he’s approached other training camps. We just have to be smart about the amount of work. Again, guys are all along that spectrum of experience and the key is to get them the work they need and get them to the first game, so that’s why.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The starting safeties today were Landon Collins and Curtis Riley . The second-team safeties were Andrew Adams and Michael Thomas . Darian Thompson worked with the third team.

and . The second-team safeties were and . worked with the third team. Cornerback Grant Haley intercepted an underthrown deep sideline pass from Eli Manning intended for wide receiver Sterling Shepard . Haley then almost intercepted a pass from quarterback Kyle Lauletta .

intercepted an underthrown deep sideline pass from intended for wide receiver . Haley then almost intercepted a pass from quarterback . Safety Curtis Riley nicely broke up a sideline pass intended for tight end Rhett Ellison .

nicely broke up a sideline pass intended for tight end . Tight end Evan Engram , wide receiver Travis Rudolph , and running back Wayne Gallman all dropped passes.

, wide receiver , and running back all dropped passes. Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. made a great catch on what looked to be an overthrown deep ball from quarterback Eli Manning .

made a great catch on what looked to be an overthrown deep ball from quarterback . Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong blew up a screen pass intended for running backs Jalen Simmons .

blew up a screen pass intended for running backs . Quarterback Davis Webb threw a nice seam pass to tight end Jerell Adams . Webb then threw another completion to wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo , who made a full-extension catch in traffic.

threw a nice seam pass to tight end . Webb then threw another completion to wide receiver , who made a full-extension catch in traffic. Quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Sterling Shepard connected on two good gains.

and wide receiver connected on two good gains. Safety Landon Collins picked off an errant pass from quarterback Eli Manning intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

picked off an errant pass from quarterback intended for wide receiver Quarterback Davis Webb threw a very nice touch pass to wide receiver Kalif Raymond .

threw a very nice touch pass to wide receiver . Cornerback Donte Deayon broke up a quarterback Davis Webb pass along the sideline.

broke up a quarterback pass along the sideline. Linebacker Connor Barwin flashed on a few plays, penetrating into the backfield; linebacker Avery Moss also flashed off of the edge.

flashed on a few plays, penetrating into the backfield; linebacker also flashed off of the edge. Safety Orion Stewart picked off a pass from quarterback Alex Tanney.

GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN…

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

