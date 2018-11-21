 

Wednesday Injury Report; Saquon Barkley Player of the Week

Nov 212018
 
B.W. Webb, New York Giants (November 18, 2018)

B.W. Webb – © USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Not practicing on Wednesday was defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion). There were no other players listed with injuries.

SAQUON BARKLEY NAMED “NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been named the “NFC Offensive Player of the Week” for his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. In that game, Barkley rushed the ball 27 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 10 yards and a touchdown.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the Giants on Thursday (Thanksgiving). The Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s away game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

