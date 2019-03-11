Redskins Sign Landon Collins; Giants Re-Sign Spencer Pulley

WASHINGTON REDSKINS SIGN LANDON COLLINS…

The Washington Redskins have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent safety Landon Collins to a 6-year, $84 million deal.

Despite being voted to the Pro Bowl three times from 2016-2018, Collins has not been able to replicate his breakout performance in 2016. He finished both 2017 and 2018 on Injured Reserve, first with a fractured forearm and then with a partially-torn rotator cuff. Both injuries required surgery. On top of the injury issues, Collins has struggled more in coverage against better athletes. In 2018, Collins started all 12 games he played in, finishing with 96 tackles, 4 pass defenses, and 1 forced fumble.

Collins was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants. During his All-Pro 2016 season, Collins started every game and finished the year with 125 tackles, four sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five interceptions.

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN SPENCER PULLEY…

The New York Giants have officially re-signed restricted free agent center Spencer Pulley. The deal is reportedly a 3-year, $9.6 million contract. The Giants claimed Pulley off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2018. Pulley was inserted into the starting line-up in late October. He struggled in his nine starts at center and missed one game due to an injury. Pulley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Chargers after the 2016 NFL Draft. Spencer started all 16 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2017 at center. He also is able to play guard.

MARCH 11, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS FREE AGENT RUMORS…

The negotiating period of NFL free agency began today. Teams can officially sign free agents from other teams on Wednesday, March 13th. Here are some of the latest rumors: