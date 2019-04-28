Corey Ballentine Shot; Giants Sign Undrafted Free Agents

COREY BALLENTINE SHOT…

Cornerback Corey Ballentine, who the New York Giants drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University on Saturday, was shot early Sunday morning in Topeka, Kansas. Ballentine is said to be recovering from non-life threatening injuries. But Ballentine’s former Washburn University teammate and friend, Dwane Simmons, was killed. The police are still searching for the shooter.

The Giants have issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS…

Although not officially announced, various sources are claiming the New York Giants have signed the following undrafted rookie free agents. Please note that sometimes it is claimed that a player has been “signed” when in actuality the player was only invited to participate at an upcoming rookie mini-camp.

RB Jonathan Hilliman, 5’11”, 216lbs, 4.50, Rutgers University

Hilliman is a big, strong, physical running back. He is not a dynamic runner, but steady and productive. Hillman can catch the ball out of the backfield.

WR Reggie White, Jr., 6’2”, 208lbs, 4.45, Monmouth University (Video)

White combines good size, speed, and overall athletic ability. He was a productive receiver at a lower level of competition. He has to prove he can separate from NFL-caliber defensive backs. He has a good catch radius but he must improve his route running skills.

WR Alex Wesley, 6’0”, 190lbs, 4.45, University of Northern Colorado (Video)

Wesley is an average-sized receiver with good speed, quickness, and overall athletic ability. He was a productive receiver at a lower level of competition. Wesley makes plays down the field and can be dangerous with the ball after the catch.

TE C.J. Conrad, 6’5”, 4.70, 248lbs, University of Kentucky (Video)

Conrad was a four-year starter in college. Versatile, he has played in-line, H-Back, and even some fullback. Strong, high-effort blocker who lacks the overall athleticism to be much of a factor in the passing game.

OC James O’Hagan, 6’2”, 300lbs, 5.31, SUNY Buffalo

O’Hagan was a three-year starter at a lower level of competition. He lacks ideal size but is strong and quick. O’Hagan is a high-effort player.

OT Paul Adams, 6’6”, 317lbs, 5.21, University of Missouri

Adams was a three-year starter and two-time team captain in college. He is a big right tackle with long arms and good power. Adams is a high-effort, relentless player with average athleticism. He is a better run blocker than pass blocker.

DE/LB Jeremiah Harris, 6’3”, 255lbs, 4.83, Eastern Michigan University

Harris played defensive end in college but could project to linebacker in the Giants’ 4-3 scheme. He had a productive senior season in college with 98 tackles, 14 sacks, 17 tackles for a loss, and 10 pass break-ups.

DE/LB Breckyn Hager, 6’3”, 255lbs, 4.87, University of Texas (Video)

Hager played in a variety of defensive line positions in college but could project to linebacker in the Giants’ 4-3 scheme. He flashed as a disrupter and pass rusher early in his college career, but faded later and struggled in run defense. Hager has some character concerns, but is tough and intense.

LB Josiah Tauaefa, 6’1”, 232lbs, 4.83, University of Texas-San Antonio (Video)

Tauaefa is a junior entry and a three-year starter in college. Inside linebacker with good strength. He lacks ideal size and overall athletic ability. Tauaefa is a high-effort player who is better moving forward than in reverse.

CB/S Jake Carlock, 6’3”, 225lbs, Long Island University-Post

Carlock played cornerback at a lower level of competition but most likely projects to safety given his size.

S Jacob Thieneman, 6’0”, 205lbs, 4.57, Purdue University (Video)

Thieneman lacks ideal athleticism and size, but he is a smart, instinctive player.

S Mark McLaurin, 6’1”, 212lbs, 4.77, Mississippi State University (Video)

McLaurin looks the part and has good size. But he is a limited athlete who does not play a physical game. He needs to improve his play against the run and tackle better. McLaurin lacks speed and range in coverage.