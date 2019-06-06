JUNE 6, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The third and final day of the New York Giants 3-day mandatory mini-camp was held on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The four remaining voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practices will be held on June 10-13.

“A little bit shorter today,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur after practice. “Again, some more situational work, which we all need. We did some good stuff in the red zone. We did a ‘move the ball’ in the red zone. At the end there, we just did some ‘move the ball’ where (Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher) called it on defense and (Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula) called it on offense. It was very competitive, it was good. At the end there, we had one last play for push-ups with the threes in there. The players asked for it, so it was good. I think we got a lot done this week. I feel really good about how our team is coming together. We have another week of work before we send them on their way. But I think we got a lot accomplished this week. That’s a good thing this time of year.”

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Quarterback/tight end Eric Dungey (back), wide receiver Brittan Golden (unknown), wide receiver Alex Wesley (unknown), tight end Evan Engram (“soreness”), left tackle Nate Solder (recovering from ankle surgery), right tackle Mike Remmers (recovering from back surgery), defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (unknown), linebacker Avery Moss (unknown), cornerback Sam Beal (absent due to a personal matter), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (unknown), safety Jabrill Peppers (tooth extraction), safety Sean Chandler (unknown), and safety Jake Carlock (unknown) did not practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Janoris Jenkins and Deandre Baker remain the first-team corners with Grant Haley playing slot corner.

and remain the first-team corners with playing slot corner. Michael Thomas was the first-team strong safety on Thursday.

was the first-team strong safety on Thursday. Corey Coleman and Cody Latimer continue to split time as the #3 wide receiver.

and continue to split time as the #3 wide receiver. Spencer Pulley and and Jon Halapio continue to split time at starting center.

and and continue to split time at starting center. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught a couple of passes early in practice despite tight coverage from corners Janoris Jenkins and Deandre Baker .

caught a couple of passes early in practice despite tight coverage from corners and . Quarterback Eli Manning hit wide receiver Golden Tate deep.

hit wide receiver deep. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw a jump ball to wide receiver Cody Latimer in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Jones also threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Bennie Fowler on a wide receiver screen. Jones later had a tipped pass intercepted by safety Kenny Ladler .

threw a jump ball to wide receiver in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Jones also threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver on a wide receiver screen. Jones later had a tipped pass intercepted by safety . Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was active in red-zone drills, successfully defending wide receiver Sterling Shepard three times.

was active in red-zone drills, successfully defending wide receiver three times. Cornerback Corey Ballentine knocked away two passes.

knocked away two passes. Wide receiver Reggie White, Jr. had an active day catching the football.

PRO PERSONNEL AND COLLEGE SCOUTING DEPARTMENT CHANGES…

The New York Giants have announced the following changes to their pro personnel and college scouting departments:

The team has hired Chad Klunder to fill the new position of scouting coordinator for both college and pro scouting. From 2013-2017, Klunder served as the associate athletics director for football operations at Notre Dame.

to fill the new position of scouting coordinator for both college and pro scouting. From 2013-2017, Klunder served as the associate athletics director for football operations at Notre Dame. Brendan Prophett has been hired as an area scout who will concentrate on the Midwest. From 2016-2018, Prophett served as the director of pro scouting for the Detroit Lions. After a stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2015, he also served as the director of pro personnel for the New York Jets from 2007-2014.

has been hired as an area scout who will concentrate on the Midwest. From 2016-2018, Prophett served as the director of pro scouting for the Detroit Lions. After a stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2015, he also served as the director of pro personnel for the New York Jets from 2007-2014. The team has promoted Tim McDonnell from pro scout to assistant director of player personnel, a position in which he will evaluate players for both the pro and college scouting departments.

from pro scout to assistant director of player personnel, a position in which he will evaluate players for both the pro and college scouting departments. Corey Lockett has been hired as a pro scout with the Giants. He was a full-season pro personnel intern with the team in 2017 and 2018.

In other moves, coaching assistant Chris Pridy has been given the new title of director of football administration. Ben Burress (offense) and Kevin Monangai have been hired as as assistants to the coaching staff. Pete Guelli is the team’s new senior vice president and chief commercial officer. Guelli spent the previous 10 years with the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA. Prior to working for the Hornets, he spent 10 years with the Buffalo Bills.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

