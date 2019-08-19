August 19, 2019 BBI New York Giants Training Camp Report

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

AUGUST 19, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their seventeenth full-team summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The remaining training camp practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), linebacker Tae Davis (illness), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) did not practice on Monday.

Cornerback Deandre Baker (knee) participated in individual drills. Linebacker Alec Ogletree (calf) was limited.

Safety Michael Thomas was excused for NFL business.

TRAINING CAMP OBSERVATIONS FROM SY’56…

So I have been to probably a little more than a dozen training camp practices and this one was, by a fair margin, the hottest one yet. I have a high tolerance for the heat and sun because I enjoy being outdoors, but an hour into practice I was absolutely baking. Humidity was really thick. Practice ended up getting shortened because of it, I think. It was just a 90-minute session, if not a little less.

–Deandre Baker was back on the field for individuals. Didn’t seem like he was going full speed but he wasn’t limping or anything. That was pretty much it for him.

-One of the new bodies out there in the defensive backfield was Terrell Sinkfield, Jr. He played both S and CB today and I was impressed with the physical package he brought to the table. He was beat off the ball a couple times because of poor footwork but he recovered well.

-Defensively, the pass rush was disruptive early on. It seemed like this was a very blitz-heavy day and the second/third level guys were getting through. Always hard to tell though when they can’t hit the QB.

–Markus Golden and Dalvin Tomlinson were sent into coverage a couple times via the zone-blitz. The latter, I mean what can you expect from a 310 pound DT? Golden, however, looked just as uncomfortable. Burned as badly as one can be burned on a short slant route by Evan Engram.

–B.J. Goodson was in there with Ryan Connelly at inside linebacker because of the absence of Alec Ogletree (calf) and Tae Davis (illness). It was a good day for him with extra urgency and pop. It seemed like he smelled an opportunity and wanted to really get after it. He ended his day with an interception off a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage. I will keep saying this, I hope he gets a shot. I think he adds something to this defense attitude wise.

–Corey Ballentine got picked on in coverage today. From my vantage point he got beat by Engram, Cody Latimer, and Bennie Fowler.

-I watched CB Janoris Jenkins a lot today. I wanted to visibly see the difference between him and the others. That is what this position group is, Jenkins and a bunch of hopefuls. Jenkins excels at efficient movement. No wasted steps, no lackluster decision making. He did gamble twice (and was wrong) but he didn’t get exposed because the QB was looking elsewhere. Corner is, outside of QB, the toughest position to play and project in my opinion. But it is easy to see Jenkins simply moves differently out there, a different level of coordination and control.

-Nice TFLs for both DT Olsen Pierre and S Kenny Ladler. Pierre may have had a sack as well but it was hard to tell for sure.

-Offensively, Eli Manning looked exceptional today. Very sharp all over the field. Left, right, middle, short, intermediate, his throws were on the money. He audibled at the line a couple times and ended up completing passes for 10+ yards. There was a heavy emphasis on play-action today. He really has a different look about him and I will go to my grave saying it stems from the OL. The physical and mental impact that has on a QB cannot be overlooked.

–Evan Engram had a drop on a tough, but very doable catch. He was a little late and slow out of his break and just didn’t see it right away.

–Saquon Barkley was given the ball, I would say, 8-9 times today. Few handoffs and pitches in addition to a few catches. They split him out wide a couple times and the safety Jabrill Peppers went out to cover him man on man. Barkley had a deep pass tossed his way (about 25-30 yards) on a vertical route and he leapt up gracefully, seamlessly caught the ball, and came down ready to explode downfield. I do think in a game, Antoine Bethea had the angle to light him up after the catch. It wouldn’t have been a touchdown but it would have been a big gain. Manning could have put it more outside if I am gonna nitpick.

–Paul Perkins received a ton of praise from coaches and players alike for a jump cut he made after a handoff on a play where the defense sent blitzers up the middle. The reaction and balance were superb. You can easily tell that a lot of the guys really like him.

-Nice day for rookie WR Darius Slayton. He was a full-go in team drills, the first I got to see up close. It is easy to forget about him since he hasn’t been here long and hasn’t practiced much. His burst out of his breaks is notable, he can move at a different speed than the others. He didn’t get any deep looks.

-QB Daniel Jones had, you guessed it, an up-and-down day. Broken record, I know. The worst I have seen him has been in practice and the best I have seen him has been in the games. I want to take that as a good sign. He threw a beautiful ball downfield but WR Golden Brittan couldn’t get under it. I think a speed receiver gets it and scores a TD.

–Daniel Jones is a very underrated athlete when rolling out. He gets out on those bootlegs in a hurry but I haven’t seen him show a ton of accuracy. He didn’t seem as comfortable besides the plays where he quickly got it out to a target in the flat. He did tuck it and run once and it would have been a 10+ yard gain. He is a long strider who will gain chunks when they are there. That is something NYG hasn’t had in….well…Hostetler?

-Head Coach Pat Shurmur brought the whole team together before red zone offense vs. defense. Not sure what he said but there was a challenge presented that got everyone fired up. It was second-team offense vs. second-team defense…players were chirping. Play 1 was…a tipped pass at the line that was intercepted by B.J. Goodson. That was it, they then put the third-stringers in.

-Good to see plenty of guys getting extra work in after practice. The entire TE group. OT Brian Mihalik vs. OLB Jake Carlock. Quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Alex Tanney and a few others.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

