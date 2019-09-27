Two Linebackers Out for Sunday’s Game, Jon Hilliman to 53-Man Roster

THREE DAYS LEFT – BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: In our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is nearing completion. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

JON HILLIMAN SIGNED TO 53-MAN ROSTER…

On Thursday, the New York Giants signed running back Jonathan Hilliman to the 53-man roster from the team’s Practice Squad. To make room for Hilliman, the team placed wide receiver Russell Shepard (foot) on Injured Reserve.

The Giants originally signed Hilliman as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. This year, Shepard played in all three games, catching three passes for 25 yards. Shepard was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as undrafted rookie free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Eagles (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-2016), and Carolina Panthers (2017). The Giants signed Shepard in May 2018 after he was cut by the Panthers. He ended up playing in 12 games in 2018, with no starts, catching 12 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring), and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) did not practice on Friday. All three players have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis, but he he is expected to play on Sunday.

Wide receiver Cody Latimer (concussion), defensive end Olsen Pierre (knee), and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (elbow) fully practiced. All three players are expected to play.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.