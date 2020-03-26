NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN DEFENSIVE TACKLE AUSTIN JOHNSON…

TheAthleticNYC is reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Austin Johnson (Tennessee Titans). Terms of the deal are not currently publicly known.

The 25-year old, 6’4”, 314-pound Johnson was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Titans. In four seasons in Tennessee, Johnson played in 58 regular-season games with 13 starts, compiling 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses. In 2019, Johnson played in all 16 regular-season games with one start and finished the year with 23 tackles. Johnson is a big, strong run defender who never lived up to expectations in Tennessee. He played under current Giants’ defensive line coach Sean Spencer at Penn State.

For a complete listing of free agent comings and goings, see the New York Giants 2020 Free Agency Scorecard section of the website.