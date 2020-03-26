Cody Latimer Signs with Redskins; Giants Sign XFL Player

CODY LATIMER SIGNS WITH WASHINGTON REDSKINS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent wide receiver Cody Latimer has signed a contract with the Washington Redskins. Terms of the deal are not currently publicly known.

Despite playing in 15 games with 10 starts, Latimer finished 2019 with only 24 catches for 300 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

The 6’2”, 215-pound Latimer was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. In four seasons with the Broncos, Latimer played in 45 regular-season games with three starts.

The Giants signed Latimer as an unrestricted free agent from the Broncos in March 2018. He missed 10 games with a hamstring injury and finished the season with just 11 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown. Latimer is a good gunner on special teams and has experience returning kickoffs (he averaged 23.8 yards per return on 24 kickoffs in 2019).

Latimer is the third free agent of the Giants to sign with another team this offseason. For a complete listing of free agent comings and goings, see the New York Giants 2020 Free Agency Scorecard section of the website.

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN DRAVON ASKEW-HENRY TO 2-YEAR DEAL…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have signed free agent cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry to a 2-year contract. The 24-year old, 6’0”, 202-pound Askew-Henry was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. He did not make the final cut. Askew-Henry played in the XFL earlier this year.