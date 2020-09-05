NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 53 PLAYERS…

On Saturday, in order to meet the NFL’s 53-man roster limit, the New York Giants made the following 28 roster moves:

Waived or contracts terminated:

QB Cooper Rush

QB Alex Tanney

RB Tavien Feaster

WR Johnny Holton

WR Alex Bachman

WR Derrick Dillon

WR Austin Mack

WR Binjimen Victor

TE Eric Tomlinson

TE Garrett Dickerson

OL Jon Halapio

OL Eric Smith

OL Tyler Haycraft

OL Kyle Murphy

DL Chris Slayton (2019 7th-round pick)

DL Daylon Mack

DL Niko Lalos

LB Ryan Connelly (2019 5th-round pick)

LB Josiah Tauaefa

CB Grant Haley

CB Brandon Williams

CB Dravon Askew-Henry

CB KeiVarae Russell

CB Jarren Williams

CB Prince Smith

CB/S Chris Williamson (2020 7th-round pick)

S Montre Hartage (waived/injured with hamstring injury)

LS Carson Tinker

On Friday, the Giants also placed WR David Sills (fractured right foot) on Injured Reserve. Players placed on Injured Reserve before the cut-down date are done for the season.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants will establish their 16-man Practice Squad on Sunday. The players are off on Sunday and return to practice on Monday.