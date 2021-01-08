Chargers Interviewing Jason Garrett; Roster Moves

CHARGERS INTERVIEWING JASON GARRETT…

The NFL Network is reporting that the Los Angeles Chargers will interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett on Friday for their head-coaching vacancy. The Giants reportedly would like to retain Garrett despite the team finishing 31st in offense.

GIANTS CUT DEVONTA FREEMAN, RE-SIGN JOE WEBB AND DAVID SILLS…

The New York Giants have waived running back Devonta Freeman from Injured Reserve. The team has also re-signed quarterback Joe Webb and wide receiver David Sills.

The Giants placed Freeman on Injured Reserve in November 2020 with ankle and hamstring injuries. The 5’8”, 206-pound Freeman was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. In six years with the Falcons, Freeman played in 77 regular-season games with 59 starts, rushing 951 times for 3,972 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 32 touchdowns. He also caught 257 passes for 2,015 yards and 11 touchdowns. Freeman missed most of the 2018 season with knee and groin injuries. His productivity fell to 656 yards on 184 carries (3.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in 2019. The Falcons cut Freeman in March 2020 and the Giants signed him in late September 2020. Freeman played in five games with the Giants, starting four, and finished 2020 with 54 carries for 172 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He also caught seven passes for 58 yards.

The Giants signed Webb to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in December 2020. The team waived him on January 2. The 6’4”, 231-pound Webb was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He has spent time with the Vikings (2010-2013), Carolina Panthers (2014-2016), Buffalo Bills (2017), Houston Texans (2018-2019), and Detroit Lions (2020). Webb has played in 104 regular-season games with four starts, completing 90-of-159 passes (56.6 percent) for 888 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also has caught 10 passes in his career and returned 18 kickoffs.

Sills was placed on Injured Reserve before the season started in early September with a broken right foot. The 6’3”, 211-pound Sills was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants signed Sills to the Practice Squad in September 2019 after he was cut by the Bills. The Giants then signed him to the 53-man roster in mid-December 2019. He did not play in a game however.