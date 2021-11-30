Daniel Jones May Miss Sunday’s Game; Darnay Holmes to IR

DANIEL JONES MAY MISS SUNDAY’S GAME…

According to multiple press reports, the New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may miss Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury that he suffered while running the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. Indeed, the unofficial word is that Jones is “week to week,” suggesting he could miss more than one game. Jones’ availability will largely be determined how he feels this week and if he can practice. The Giants return to practice on Wednesday.

If Jones cannot play, back-up quarterback Mike Glennon will start. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is also on the team’s Practice Squad.

As insurance, although not yet officially announced by the team, the Giants have signed quarterback Jake Fromm to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Buffalo Bills. The 23-year old, 6’2”, 215-pound Fromm was originally drafted by the Bills in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fromm has only played in preseason games at the NFL level.

DARNAY HOLMES TO IR; LOGAN RYAN ACTIVATED…

The New York Giants have officially placed cornerback Darnay Holmes on Injured Reserve with a rib injury that he suffered on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Holmes was injured on the play where he intercepted quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The team also activated defensive back Logan Ryan from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Ryan had missed the past two regular season games.