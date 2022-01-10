Jan 102022
GIANTS BEGIN LINING UP POTENTIAL GM CANDIDATES…
According to various press reports, the list of potential candidates for the vacant general manager position is beginning to emerge. Thus far, the Giants will attempt to interview:
- Kevin Abrams, Vice President of Football Operations/Assistant General Manager, New York Giants
- Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans
- Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans
- Joe Schoen, Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills
- Ryan Poles, Executive Director of Player Personnel, Kansas City Chiefs
GIANTS RE-SIGN EIGHT PLAYERS…
The Giants have re-signed the following eight players to reserve/future contracts:
- QB Brian Lewerke
- WR Travis Toivonen
- TE Jake Hausmann
- OT Devery Hamilton
- DL David Moa
- LB Omari Cobb
- LB Trent Harris
- LB Niko Lalos
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.