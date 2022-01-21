New York Giants Hire Joe Schoen as General Manager

The New York Giants announced on Friday that they have hired Joe Schoen as the team’s general manager. Dave Gettleman, who had served as general manager of the team since December 2017, “retired” on January 10th after four seasons of horribly managing the franchise.

The 42-year old Schoen will become the team’s 5th general manager since 1979, following George Young (1979-1997), Ernie Accorsi (1998-2006), Jerry Reese (2007-2017), and Gettleman (2017-2021).

Schoen has served as the assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills since May 2017. Before that, he was with the Miami Dolphins from 2008 until May 2017, serving in a variety of roles including scout, assistant director of college scouting, and director of player personnel. Schoen started in the NFL as a scout for the Carolina Panthers from 2001-2007.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager,” said team President/CEO John Mara. “Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

“Joe is the kind of exceptional leader we sought to oversee our football operations,” said team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch. “We will do whatever it takes to support Joe’s vision and strategic plan for success. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Joe as our general manager.”

“It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants,” said Schoen. “I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo.

“Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.”

The Giants interviewed nine candidates for the position from January 12-17. The original interviews were conducted virtually by John Mara, Steve Tisch, and Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Chris Mara. The nine original candidates were:

Joe Schoen, Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills

Adrian Wilson, Vice President of Pro Personnel, Arizona Cardinals

Quentin Harris, Vice President of Player Personnel, Arizona Cardinals

Ryan Poles, Executive Director of Player Personnel, Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Joe Hortiz, Director of Player Personnel, Baltimore Ravens

Adam Peters, Assistant General Manager, San Francisco 49ers

Ran Carthon, Director of Player Personnel, San Fransisco 49ers

Three candidates made the cut and were interviewed a second time, this time in person at the team facilities. Those three were Schoen, Poles, and Peters. Schoen’s second interview was on Tuesday, January 18th.

“Steve and I were both impressed with all nine candidates,” said John Mara. “We came away from this process feeling like all nine will be a general manager in this league at some point. We just felt like Joe was the right fit at the right time for us.”

No press conference has been scheduled yet.

Schoen’s first order of business will be to hire a new head coach.