 

New York Giants Retaining Four Coaches from Previous Staff

 Posted by
Feb 112022
 
Share Button
Jerome Henderson, New York Giants (November 2, 2020)

Jerome Henderson – © USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have retained the following assistant coaches:

  • Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson
  • Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Mike Treier
  • Assistant Special Teams Coach Anthony Blevins (was assistant linebackers coach/special teams assistant)
  • Special Teams Quality Control Coach Nick Williams (was offensive quality control coach)

Henderson’s Resume:

  • 2020-Present: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
  • 2016-2019: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Atlanta Falcons
  • 2012-2015: Defensive Backs Coach, Dallas Cowboys
  • 2009-2011: Defensive Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns
  • 2008: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Jets
  • 2007: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach/Director of Player Development, New York Jets
  • 2006: Director of Player Development, New York Jets
  • Pro Experience: Cornerback, New England Patriots (1991-1993), Buffalo Bills (1993-1994), Philadelphia Eagles (1995), New England Patriots (1996), New York Jets (1997-1998)
  • Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, Clemson University (1987-1990)
  • Born: August 8, 1969

Treier’s Resume:

  • 2021-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
  • 2020: Defensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants
  • 2019: Safeties Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Marshall University
  • 2018: Defensive Backs Coach, Marshall University
  • 2017: Defensive Analyst, Marshall University
  • 2016: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, University of Tennessee at Martin
  • 2014-2015: Graduate Assistant, Marshall University
  • Pro Experience: None
  • Collegiate Experience: None
  • Born: May 9, 1990

Blevins’ Resume:

  • 2021: Assistant Linebackers Coach/Special Teams Assistant, New York Giants
  • 2020: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
  • 2018-2019: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants
  • 2013-2017: Coaching Assistant/Special Teams, Arizona Cardinals
  • 2012: Cornerbacks Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham
  • 2011: Special Teams Coach/Cornerbacks Coach, Tennessee State University
  • 2009-2010: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Tennessee State University
  • 2008: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Tennessee-Martin
  • 2005-2007: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University
  • 2003-2004: Defensive Backs/Running Backs Coach, Meadow Creek High School (Georgia)
  • Pro Experience: Defensive Back, Mobile Admirals (1999), Birmingham Steeldogs (2000), Birmingham Thunderbolts (2001)
  • Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, University of Alabama at Birmingham (1994-1998)
  • Born: July 23, 1976

Williams’ Resume:

  • 2021: Offensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants
  • 2020: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants
  • 2017-2019: Wide Receivers Coach, Southern Illinois University
  • 2014-2016: Wide Receivers Coach, Jacksonville State University
  • 2013: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Valdosta State University
  • 2012: Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama
  • Pro Experience: None
  • Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, University of Alabama (2009-2012)
  • Born: January 9, 1991

For a listing of the team’s existing coaching staff, see the New York Giants Coaching Staff section of the website.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.