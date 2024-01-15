Giants Interview Defensive and Special Teams Coordinators

GIANTS INTERVIEW MORE DEFENSIVE COORDINATORS…

According to media reports, the New York Giants have requested to interview Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley and Miami Dolphins Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile for the team’s defensive coordinator vacancy. The team has also interviewed their own defensive backs coach, Jerome Henderson, for defensive coordinator.

The 42-year old Ansley has served as defensive backs coach of the Raiders (2018), defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach of the Titans (2019-2020), defensive backs coach of the Chargers (2021-2022), and defensive coordinator of the Chargers (2023).

The 41-year old Campanile has served as defensive backs coach of Boston College (2016-2017), co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for Boston College (2018), linebackers coach of Michigan (2019), and linebackers coach of the Dolphins (2020-2023).

The 54-year old Henderson has served as defensive backs coach for the Jets (2008), Browns (2009-2011), Cowboys (2012-2015), Falcons (2016-2019), and Giants (2020-2023).

As previously reported, the Giants have also interviewed Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson and Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen for the same position.

GIANTS INTERVIEW SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR…

The New York Giants interviewed Matt Harper this past weekend for the team’s special teams coordinator vacancy.

As previously reported, the Giants had requested to interview three other special teams coordinators, but were blocked by their teams, including Ryan Ficken (Los Angeles Chargers), Marquice Williams (Atlanta Falcons), and Chris Tabor (Carolina Panthers).