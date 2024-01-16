Giants Hire Running Back and Strength Coaches

GIANTS HIRE RUNNING BACKS COACH…

The New York Giants have officially hired New Orleans Saints Running Back Coach Joel Thomas for the same position with the team. The Saints gave the Giants permission to interview the 49-year old Thomas on Saturday, January 13. He has coached in New Orleans for the past nine seasons as the running backs coach. Thomas replaces Jeff Nixon, who was hired by Syracuse University to be their new offensive coordinator.

Thomas’ full coaching bio is available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.

GIANTS HIRE STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH…

The New York Giants have officially hired Aaron Wellman as executive director of player performance. The 49-year old Wellman replaces Craig Fitzgerald, who was hired by the Florida Gators to be their new director of football performance.

Wellman actually returns to the Giants, having served four seasons as New York’s strength and conditioning coach under head coaches Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur from 2016-2019. He left the team in early 2020 to become the senior assistant athletic director for football performance at Indiana University.

SEAHAWKS INTERVIEW MIKE KAFKA…

The Seattle Seahawks are the second team to express interest in New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coaching vacancy. The Tennessee Titans interviewed Kafka on January 12. The Seahawks have also now requested an interview.

The 36-year old Kafka joined the Giants last year after servicing as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also drew interest for head coaching vacancies last offseason with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.

GIANTS INTERVIEW ANOTHER FOR SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR…

The New York Giants have expressed interest in Chicago Bears Assistant Special Teams Coach Carlos Polk for the team’s special teams coordinator vacancy. The 46-year old Polk has served as an assistant special teams coach with the Chargers (2010-2012), Buccaneers (2014-2018), Cowboys (2019), Jaguars (2021), and Bears (2022-present).

The Giant also interviewed San Francisco 49ers Assistant Special Teams Coach Matt Harper this past weekend.

As previously reported, the Giants had requested to interview three other special teams coordinators, but were blocked by their teams, including Ryan Ficken (Los Angeles Chargers), Marquice Williams (Atlanta Falcons), and Chris Tabor (Carolina Panthers).