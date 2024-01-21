Giants Interview Another Special Teams Coach; Panthers Interview Brandon Brown Again

GIANTS STILL SEARCHING FOR SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR…

The New York Giants have interviewed New York Jets Special Teams Assistant Michael Ghobrial for the team’s special teams coordinator vacancy. Ghobrial has served with the Jets since 2021. Before that, he was the special teams coordinator at the University of Hawaii in 2018-2019 and Washington State University in 2020.

As previously reported, the Giant also interviewed San Francisco 49ers Assistant Special Teams Coach Matt Harper and Chicago Bears Assistant Special Teams Coach Carlos Polk. The team had requested to interview three other special teams coordinators, but were blocked by their respective teams, including Ryan Ficken (Los Angeles Chargers), Marquice Williams (Atlanta Falcons), and Chris Tabor (Carolina Panthers). It is not clear if the Falcons have since unblocked Williams from interviewing with the Giants.

SECOND INTERVIEW FOR BRANDON BROWN…

New York Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown is one of multiple candidates who has been interviewed for a second time by the Carolina Panthers for their general manager vacancy. The Los Angeles Chargers have also expressed interest in Brown, who joined the Giants last year from the front office of the Philadelphia Eagles.