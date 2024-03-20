Giants Assistant OL Coach Departs; Giants Re-Sign Darnay Holmes

GIANTS ASSISTANT OL COACH DEPARTS…

Giants Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Smith is joining the coaching staff at James Madison University. Smith was hired by the Giants last year from the College of the Holy Cross, serving under since fired Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson. Carmen Bricillo was hired as the Giants’ new offensive line coach in January.

GIANTS RE-SIGN DARNAY HOLMES…

The Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Darnay Holmes. The contract is reportedly a 1-year deal.

In his four seasons with the Giants, Darnay Holmes has proven to be an inconsistent, up-and-down player. He lost his nickel corner job to Cor’Dale Flott and saw his defensive snap total fall from 59 percent in 2022 to 12 percent in 2023. Holmes played in 16 games with no starts, being inactive in Week 2. He finished with 18 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble. two interceptions, and three pass defenses.

The Giants drafted Holmes in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He missed a total of ten games his first two seasons with knee and neck injuries. Holmes lacks ideal height (5’10”) but he’s a well-built, physical, and aggressive player who plays with good speed and quickness. While Holmes has a knack for making plays, he also has an unfortunately knack of giving up completions at key moments as well being a penalty machine (20 penalties in four seasons, including three more in 2023). Holmes played a career-high 45 percent of snaps on special teams and responded with six special teams tackles in 2023.

BRONCOS SIGN MATT PEART…

The Denver Broncos have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Matt Peart. The contract is reportedly a 1-year deal. The Giants selected Matt Peart in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Connecticut due to his size (6’7”, 315 pounds) and overall athleticism. In his four seasons with the team, Peart played in 43 regular-season games with seven starts.