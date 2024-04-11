Giants Sign Jordan Phillips; Interviews with Mike Kafka and Michael Ghobrial

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN JORDAN PHILLIPS…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (Buffalo Bills).

The 31-year old, 6’6”, 341-pound Phillips was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In his nine NFL seasons, he has spent time with the Dolphins (2015-2018), Bills (2018-2019, 2022-2023), and Arizona Cardinals (2020-2021). Phillips has played in 120 regular-season games with 62 starts, accruing 181 tackles, 36 tackles for losses, 24 sacks, 51 quarterback hits, 24 pass defenses, one interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. In 2023 with Buffalo, Phillips played in 14 regular-season games with nine starts and was credited with 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses. Phillips is a huge player who is able to play both nose tackle and the 3-technique spot.

For an overview of the Giants’ free agent activity this offseason, see the New York Giants 2024 Free Agency Scorecard section of the website.

GIANTS.COM INTERVIEW WITH MIKE KAFKA…

The video of a Giants.com interview with Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka is available on YouTube.

GIANTS.COM INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL GHOBRIAL…

The video of a Giants.com interview with new Special Teams Coordinator Michael Ghobrial is available on YouTube.