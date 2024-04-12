Giants Sign Matthew Adams; Interview with Jerome Henderson

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN MATTHEW ADAMS…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent inside linebacker Matthew Adams (Cleveland Browns).

The 28-year old, 6’0”, 230-pound Adams was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He has spent time with the Colts (2018-2021), Chicago Bears (2022), and Browns (2023). In his six NFL seasons, Adams has played in 85 regular-season games with 13 starts, accruing 98 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Most of his playing time has come on special teams.

