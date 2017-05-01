Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo on WFAN; Roster Moves

Follow @BigBlueInteract

JERRY REESE AND BEN MCADOO ON WFAN…

New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese and Head Coach Ben McAdoo were interviewed on WFAN regarding the team’s performance in last week’s NFL Draft. The audio of the interviews is available at CBS New York’s website.

NEW YORK GIANTS CUT QB KEITH WENNING AND RB GEORGE WINN…

The New York Giants have waived quarterback Keith Wenning and running back George Winn.

Wenning was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent time with both the Ravens (2014-2015) and Cincinnati Bengals (2015). The Giants signed Wenning to the Practice Squad in late December 2016.

Winn was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Texans (2013), New England Patriots (2013), Oakland Raiders (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2013), Dallas Cowboys (2013), and Detroit Lions (2014–2016). The Giants signed him to their Practice Squad in November 2016 and the 53-man roster in late December 2016.

