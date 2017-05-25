MAY 25, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their third voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The seven remaining OTA practices will be held on May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 13-15.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Tight end Rhett Ellison (soreness), safety Darian Thompson (recovering from lisfranc injury), and linebacker J.T. Thomas (recovering from torn ACL) did not practice.

Cornerback Eli Apple (thigh or hamstring) left practice early with a wrap around his leg.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, and defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa were no-shows for the voluntary OTA.

Odell Beckham to me from LA: “I love my team & am excited about the season.” At future OTAs? “No comment." I'd expect him at mandatory camp. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 25, 2017

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The first-team offensive line was Ereck Flowers at left tackle, Justin Pugh at left guard, Weston Richburg at center, John Jerry at right guard, and Bobby Hart at right tackle.

at left tackle, at left guard, at center, at right guard, and at right tackle. The second-team offensive line was Michael Bowie at left tackle, Adam Gettis at left guard, Brett Jones at center, D.J. Fluker at right guard, and Adam Bisnowaty at right tackle.

at left tackle, at left guard, at center, at right guard, and at right tackle. With Odell Beckham, Jr. absent, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard “started” but Tavarres King also saw quite a bit of time with the first unit.

absent, and “started” but also saw quite a bit of time with the first unit. The second-team quarterback was Josh Johnson .

. First-team defense included defensive ends Jason Pierre Paul and Romeo Okwara ; defensive tackles Robert Thomas and Damon Harrison ; linebackers Devon Kennard , B.J. Goodson , and Jonathan Casillas ; cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple ; and safeties Landon Collins and Andrew Adams .

and ; defensive tackles and ; linebackers , , and ; cornerbacks and ; and safeties and . Stansly Maponga , who was at defensive end last season, saw snaps at linebacker.

, who was at defensive end last season, saw snaps at linebacker. Mykkele Thompson saw reps at cornerback.

saw reps at cornerback. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall beat cornerback Janoris Jenkins deep for a long touchdown. Later, Jenkins broke up a pass intended for Marshall.

beat cornerback deep for a long touchdown. Later, Jenkins broke up a pass intended for Marshall. Tight end Evan Engram was spotted lining up in multiple positions.

was spotted lining up in multiple positions. Wide receiver Darius Powe made a nice catch from quarterback Josh Johnson .

made a nice catch from quarterback . Donte Deayon saw work at nickel corner.

saw work at nickel corner. Quarterback Josh Johnson hit wide receiver Dwayne Harris in stride over the middle for a touchdown.

hit wide receiver in stride over the middle for a touchdown. Place kicker Aldrick Rosas was sharp, including nailing one from 50 yards out with plenty of distance to spare.

was sharp, including nailing one from 50 yards out with plenty of distance to spare. Linebacker Mark Herzlich saw reps at tight end and made a catch down the seam from quarterback Davis Webb. Tight end Evan Engram also made a nice catch from Webb.

GIANTS CUT ISHAQ WILLIAMS AND RAHIM MOORE…

The New York Giants officially announced on Thursday that the team has signed unrestricted free agents defensive end Devin Taylor (Detroit Lions) and safety Duke Ihenacho (Washington Redskins). To make room for these two, the Giants waived/injured linebacker Ishaq Williams and terminated the contract of safety Rahim Moore.

Williams was signed to the Practice Squad in September 2016 and the 53-man roster in December 2016. He did not play in any games. The Giants originally signed Williams after he impressed as a tryout player during the May 2016 mini-camp. Williams had been out of football since 2013 after being implicated in an academic dishonesty scandal at Notre Dame.

Moore was signed by the Giants to a reserve/future contract in January 2017. Moore was originally drafted in the 2nd round of 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. The Giants pursued Moore in free agency in 2015 before he signed with the Houston Texans, who waived him in March 2016 after he was benched for the bulk of the season. Moore signed with the Browns last year but he did not make the team.

GERALD HODGES SIGNS WITH THE BILLS…

Unrestricted free agent linebacker Gerald Hodges (San Francisco 49ers) has signed a 1-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. Hodges visited the Giants on Wednesday.

VICTOR CRUZ TO SIGN WITH THE BEARS…

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (2010-2016) will sign a 1-year contract with the Chicago Bears. The Giants cut Cruz in February.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…