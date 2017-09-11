BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN ENDS SEPTEMBER 30…

DALLAS COWBOYS 19 – NEW YORK GIANTS 3…

The New York Giants were soundly defeated by the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 on Sunday night in Arlington, Texas. Minus wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., who sat out of the game with a lingering ankle injury, the Giants struggled on offense throughout the evening. Dallas held New York to 13 first downs and 233 net yards of offense with only 35 yards coming on the ground. The Giants’ offense generated a pathetic 49 yards in the first half, gaining two first downs and punting the ball away on all five of their offensive possessions.

The Giants had one lone scoring drive, a 16-play affair at the start of the 3rd quarter that ended with a 25-yard field goal, but helped the Cowboys by taking almost 10 minutes off of the clock. The Giants didn’t get the ball back until the 4th quarter, and their final three drives ended with a punt, interception, and the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys took a 16-0 halftime lead on four scoring drives that included three field goals and a touchdown. Dallas managed scoring possessions of 9-plays, 51-yards (field goal); 14-plays, 41-yards (field goal); 6-plays, 65-yards (touchdown); and 7-plays, 51-yards (field goal). Dallas only had three second-half possessions, two of which resulted in punts and the final one that ended with a field goal. In total, the Cowboys generated 22 first downs and 392 yards of offense (263 yards passing, 129 yards rushing) with no turnovers.

Quarterback Eli Manning ended the night 29-of-38 for 220 yards and one interception. His leading receivers were running back Shane Vereen (9 catches for 51 yards) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (7 catches for 44 yards). The Giants only ran the ball 12 times for 35 yards. Defensively, the Giants did not force a turnover and only accrued one sack (by defensive end Olivier Vernon).

INACTIVE LIST AND INJURY REPORT…

Inactive for the game were wide receiver Odell Beckham (ankle), linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion), quarterback Davis Webb, running back Wayne Gallman, wide receiver Tavarres King, tight end Matt LaCosse, and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.

