REPORT – DAVE GETTLEMAN CHANGES DRAFT PROCESS…

The New York Post is reporting that General Manager Dave Gettleman is in the process of revamping the way the New York Giants approach the draft. The paper says he is breaking with his predecessors – General Manager Jerry Reese and Vice President of Player Evaluation Marc Ross – in a number of key ways:

How players are graded.

How New York Giants scouts are assigned.

How the New York Giants draft board is assembled.

“We’re changing everything around in the department, from how we operate to the grading scale, everything,’’ an unidentified team source told The Post. “Everything. Nothing’s going to stay the same.”

The source told the paper that Gettleman wants more “checks and balances” in the team’s evaluation process as it is felt the Giants poorly graded a number of prospects that are thriving with other teams.

“We’re gonna have what I call a philosophical and method shift on how we operate, yes,’’ Gettleman told The Post. “The philosophy is the way of looking at players, and the method is how we set up the draft board… Putting your focus on different things, the board is gonna look very different. It’s actually something I learned in Carolina. There’s an old saying: Every man is my equal, in that I may learn from him. These guys taught me a different way of looking at it — not how to evaluate, not how to do it philosophically, but just a different way of setting up a board, and I think it’s terrific.

“My goal here is to just to do a better job to improve the evaluation process, to make it more concise, make it more clear as to the types of players we are looking for and we want to draft.”

The Giants have apparently promoted scout Chris Pettit to a “higher organizational role” in the process.

REPORT – THOMAS MCGAUGHEY TO COACH SPECIAL TEAMS…

The Sporting News is reporting that Thomas McGaughey is expected to become the new special teams coordinator for the New York Giants, replacing Tom Quinn. Ironically, McGaughey served as an assistant under Quinn from 2007-2010 with the Giants on Tom Coughlin’s staff.

The 44-year old McGaughey was hired away from the Giants by LSU after the 2010 season, where he served as Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Assistant from 2011-2013. He then went on to become Special Teams Coordinator of the New York Jets (2014) and San Francisco 49ers (2015). In 2016, the Carolina Panthers hired McGaughey as an assistant special teams coach and then promoted him to special teams coordinator in 2017.

ARTICLES…